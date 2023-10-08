 Madhya Pradesh: Former Minister Visits Various Villages Under Bhorasa Block
Madhya Pradesh: Former Minister Visits Various Villages Under Bhorasa Block

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
article-image

Bhorasa (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and regional MLA Sajjan Singh Verma undertook visits to various villages under Bhorasa block. During his visit to Sumrakhedi village, he donated Rs 4 lakh (from MLA fund) for construction of pavers’ block at new crematorium.

Following which he reached Nanadhara Khedi village where he announced to give Rs 3 lakh for construction of tin shed there. Similarly he also announced to give Rs 2 lakh from MLA fund for construction of tin shed in Sitkhedi village.

He also undertook inspection of society building being constructed in Pandajagir village. He laid the foundation stone of public welfare work in different villages. He also discussed with villagers regarding grievances and assured for redressal at the earliest.

Block Congress president Dinesh Yadav, MLA representative Rajendra Yadav, city Congress president Ramesh Chand Inani, Nagjiram Yadav, former municipal council vice- president Jeevan Singh Thakur, former sarpanch Narpat Singh Yadav and councillors were also present.

