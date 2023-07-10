 Madhya Pradesh: Former Home Minister Meets Victim Of Police Atrocity
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Former home minister Bala Bachchan met Rachna Sharma who was the victim of police atrocity at Tilak Nagar police station, Indore. Following a complaint, the police brought the woman to the city and she was being questioned in connection with the case and thrashed brutally at Tilak Nagar police station.

Bachchan accompanied with Dhar district Congress president Kamal Kishore Patidar, Madhya Pradesh Congress committee’s general secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela, social media department’s state vice- president Manish Bhargava met the victim at Mahajan Hospital (Dhar) and sought information about the entire incident from the victim’s family members.

On the other hand, the woman’s family members also demanded action against other policemen and cops present while she was being thrashed and not shielding her from police brutality. A large number of Congress officials and workers were also present. The information was shared by Raju Sharma.

