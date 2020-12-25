Madhya Pradesh: Former executive council member wants Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya to name its auditorium after Atal Behari Vajpayee

Indore: Former executive council member of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has reminded the university administration of apex body’s decision of naming university auditorium after former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Former EC member Alok Dawar posted a message on a DAVV WhatsApp group reminding executive council’s decision of naming auditorium located on UTD campus after Vajpayee. Dawar has also uploaded copy of EC meeting decision.

The decision was taken about two years ago but was not implemented. Dawar stated that it was sad to see that even such an important decision which was taken unanimously has not been executed.