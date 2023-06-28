Madhya Pradesh: Former Council Prez Sentenced To Jail

Representative Image

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The court of judge NS Tahed sentenced former municipal council president Anil Daseda to two years in jail after he was found guilty under Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from doing his duty) of the IPC. On the other hand, the court acquitted four others including Nilesh Daseda, Rajesh Daseda, Deepak Porwal, Fathelal Jain alias Fau Seth due to lack of evidence.

Daseda got bail from the court immediately after his conviction. He will now challenge the verdict in the High Court for suspension of the sentence. The court found him guilty in an eight-year-old case where Daseda along with his supporters were involved in manhandling and dispute with police personnel on December 1, 2014.

According to information, on the evening of December 1, 2014, the last day of the municipal council election campaign, there was a dispute between the police and workers of independent candidate Anil Daseda.

The dispute had increased so much that the crowd pelted stones at the police station and sub-inspector (SI) Shivanshu Malviya was slapped. Meanwhile, the police had to use lathis, in which a media person was also injured. The police had registered a case against five people including former municipal president Anil Daseda. Later, Daseda was arrested, but he won the election while in jail.