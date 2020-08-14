Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Kamal Nath urges people to unite to save the Constitution and support humanity

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Kamal Nath, while addressing the people of the state on the I-Day eve, said to unite to save the Constitution, identify truth and make a promise to support humanity.
The leader focused on his 15 months of regime achievements and also pointed out the threat to the Constitution.
He claimed in his address that he had waived off the farmers loan of 27 lakh farmers of the state and the loan of 5 lakh farmers was scheduled to waive off, but the government was toppled.
He stated that he had dreamt to shape up the state and had launched many of the schemes and projects. “Last year this day, I pledged that I will shape a new Madhya Pradesh,” he stated.
He added that the government has increased the old age pension from Rs 300 to Rs 600, and Rs 21,000 to Rs 51,000 for the marriages and many others.
He said, “1,000 cow sheds are established, the concept of Ram Van Path Gaman was materialised, for Mahakal temple, Omkareshwar temple project was formed. To conserve the lifeline of the state river Narmada and Shipra a campaign was launched. He added that the restless effort of Mahatma Gandhi and other Freedom Fighters the nation have got the freedom. It is the responsibility of every citizen to handover the ‘democratic nation’ to our successors.”
