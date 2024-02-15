Madhya Pradesh Forest To Remain Closed For A Year; Here's WHY

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Forest Department has imposed a ban on the extraction of gum from the forest until further orders. As a result, no individual or committee will be permitted to extract gum from the forests of the district for one year. The forest will remain closed for a year for gum extraction, and all licenses previously issued will be revoked through a separate order.

The Burhanpur Forest Divisional Officer issued this order after cases emerged of authorised collectors extracting gum in an unscientific manner. This directive will be effective from February 25. During this period, the Forest Department will collaborate with committees to extract gum, but until then, the ban will be in place.

This decision comes as a response to the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly gum production practices. In addition, the DFO has also taken a strong stance by cancelling the licences of committees that have been using unscientific methods to produce gum, ensuring that only responsible and regulated practices are allowed in the future.

The order comes in view of unscientific methods being used to extract gum | Representational picture

Notably, the district has a significant number of teak trees, and the collection of gum from species such as Salai, Dhavda, Babul, and Khair has once again been prohibited.

Some time ago, the Forest Department lifted the ban and authorized 48 out of 412 forest committees in the Khaknar region to collect Salai, Dhavda, Babul, and Khair gum. However, despite this authorization, gum extraction continues on a large scale in the district in an unscientific manner, leading to smuggling.

More than 20 licenses issued by the Forest Department will be cancelled, as stated by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in a separate order.

Burhanpur DFO issued an order on February 14

The DFO of Burhanpur, Vijay Singh, issued the order on February 14, which will take effect on February 25. The order mentioned that on November 24, 2021, the reserved and protected forest areas under the Committee of Forest Division in the Burhanpur area were declared restricted areas for the collection and disposal of Salai Gum, Dhavda Gum, Acacia Gum, and Khair Gum.

Rangers had given report to DFO

Rangers from Khaknar, Bodarli, and Shahpur submitted a report to the DFO recommending the ban on gum extraction from Salai, Dhavda, and other tree species.

No person or organisation will be able to extract Gum

DFO Vijay Singh said that without permission, no individual, institution, or trader should damage the natural habitat of wild animals in the reserved and protected forest areas within the limits of the Forest Division of Biological Resources, Burhanpur. Collecting or disposing of gum from Salai and Dhavda trees without permission will be considered a punishable offense under the provisions of the Indian Forest Act of 1927 and the Biodiversity Act of 2002.