Madhya Pradesh: Forest minister Shah hoists flag in Khandwa

KHANDWA: The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated with fervour at the local stadium ground in Khandwa. The chief guest Forest Minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah hoisted the tricolour and took salute of the parade. He read out the message of state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and released colourful balloons in the sky.
Various departments exhibited their schemes through mobile tableaux. A short play on dial 100 service was staged by the police department.
The staff of health department, medical department, Municipal Corporation, were rewarded for their services amid Covid -19 outbreak. The tableau of Municipal Corporation bagged the first prize, district panchayat bagged the second and women and child development department won the third prize.
Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma and collector Anay Dwivedi were present along with other officials in the program.
Poetry session, patriotic songs enthrall audience at Kendriya Vidyalaya
NARMADA NAGAR: The 72nd republic day was celebrated at Kendriya Vidyalaya NHDC Narmada Nagar in which principal Om Lal Brahmachari hoisted the flag.
It was followed by the national anthem and staff salute. The principal thanked project head Anurag Seth for providing support in the achievements of the school.
The celebrations continued with patriotic songs presented by music teacher Baburam and patriotic poems by Sanskrit teacher Balaji.
The republic day celebrations were conducted following the pandemic protocols in which stage was conducted by Maruti Varale followed with Dr Santosh Dhotre giving vote of thanks.
