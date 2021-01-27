Madhya Pradesh: Forest minister Shah hoists flag in Khandwa

KHANDWA: The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated with fervour at the local stadium ground in Khandwa. The chief guest Forest Minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah hoisted the tricolour and took salute of the parade. He read out the message of state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and released colourful balloons in the sky.

Various departments exhibited their schemes through mobile tableaux. A short play on dial 100 service was staged by the police department.

The staff of health department, medical department, Municipal Corporation, were rewarded for their services amid Covid -19 outbreak. The tableau of Municipal Corporation bagged the first prize, district panchayat bagged the second and women and child development department won the third prize.

Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma and collector Anay Dwivedi were present along with other officials in the program.