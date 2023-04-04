Madhya Pradesh: Forest Development Corporation president Madho Singh Dawar flags off BJP campaign vehicle in Aliirajpur

Aliirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Forest Development Corporation president Madho Singh Dawar along with Collector Raghavendra Singh flagged off BJP campaign vehicle from Collectorate office, Alirajpur on Tuesday.

This mobile van will travel to all municipal wards and remote villages of the district to showcase work done by the party at the state-level and promote various state-level-beneficiary schemes.

The vehicle will also highlight achievements of three years of BJP rule in state and disseminate information about much-hyped Ladli Behna Scheme to rural women through short video films. The vehicle is equipped with LED television, high-speed internet service and sound system to broadcast message. The vehicle will cover six blocks, including Alirajpur, Jobat, Sondwa, Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar, Udaygarh and Katthiwada. Sub-Divisional officer Lakshmi Gamad and other district officers were also present.