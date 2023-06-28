Madhya Pradesh: Forest Dept Rescues Fully Grown Croc, 35 Hatchlings

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of forest department officials on Wednesday rescued a fully grown crocodile and its 35 hatchlings here in Tumdi village of Malhargarh tehsil area of Mandsaur district.

Hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot after they saw around 10-feet long crocodile and around three dozen of its hatchlings. The villagers informed the forest department about the crocodiles and dozens of hatchlings in the village.

After this, Mandsaur forest department's flying squad in-charge Pushkar Malviya and Jitendra Singh Panwar along with forest workers reached Tumdi village and rescued the crocodile from a ditch in the village with the help of villagers.

Along with this, after safely rescuing 35 baby crocodiles and three eggs in a pit, they took them to Mandsaur Forest Department office. From here, on instructions from the authorities, 35 hatchlings along with the crocodile were released in Chambal River near Sanjit village.