 Madhya Pradesh: Forest Dept Rescues Fully Grown Croc, 35 Hatchlings
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Forest Dept Rescues Fully Grown Croc, 35 Hatchlings

Madhya Pradesh: Forest Dept Rescues Fully Grown Croc, 35 Hatchlings

Hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot after they saw around 10-feet long crocodile and around three dozen of its hatchlings.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of forest department officials on Wednesday rescued a fully grown crocodile and its 35 hatchlings here in Tumdi village of Malhargarh tehsil area of Mandsaur district.

Hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot after they saw around 10-feet long crocodile and around three dozen of its hatchlings. The villagers informed the forest department about the crocodiles and dozens of hatchlings in the village.

Read Also
On Camera: Hindu Family Slaps 'Kafan' On Daughter After She Marries Muslim Youth in MP's Mandsaur
article-image

After this, Mandsaur forest department's flying squad in-charge Pushkar Malviya and Jitendra Singh Panwar along with forest workers reached Tumdi village and rescued the crocodile from a ditch in the village with the help of villagers.

Along with this, after safely rescuing 35 baby crocodiles and three eggs in a pit, they took them to Mandsaur Forest Department office. From here, on instructions from the authorities, 35 hatchlings along with the crocodile were released in Chambal River near Sanjit village.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 20-Year RI For Raping Minor Girl In Mandsaur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Forest Dept Rescues Fully Grown Croc, 35 Hatchlings

Madhya Pradesh: Forest Dept Rescues Fully Grown Croc, 35 Hatchlings

Madhya Pradesh: Excise Dept Arbitrarily Withholds Info On Liquor Seizure

Madhya Pradesh: Excise Dept Arbitrarily Withholds Info On Liquor Seizure

Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa Police Finds Missing IT Officer

Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa Police Finds Missing IT Officer

Madhya Pradesh: Former Council Prez Sentenced To Jail

Madhya Pradesh: Former Council Prez Sentenced To Jail

Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Visits Dhar Under Special PR Campaign

Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Visits Dhar Under Special PR Campaign