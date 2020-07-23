Madhya Pradesh: Forest department plans to rear endangered plant species

Indore: Madhya Pradesh has the largest forest cover in the country with 216 plant species. However, there are more than 32 recognised rare plant species of the state which are endangered.

In order to revive the endangered species, the forest department is now producing saplings of these species in nurseries.

The initial plan of expanding production by selling them is facing a battle due to lockdown and coronavirus outbreak.

State Forest Area

In terms of forest canopy density classes, MP has 6676.02 square km under very dense forest (2.17% of the geographical area), 34,341.40 square km under moderately dense forest (11.14% of geographical area) and 36,465.07 square km (11.83% of geographical area of the state) under open forest, as per Forest Survey of India (FSI) report.

Rare Endangered Species of MP

As per recent study and distributing in 45 plant species, 25 are vulnerable, 40 are endangered, 18 are critically endangered, and 11 are near threatened.

Some endangered plants are Bija, Pickle, Haldu, Maida, Salai, Kullu, Guggal, Dahiman, Sheesham, Lodhra, Padar, Sonpatha, Tinsa, Dhankat, Kusum Bharangi Malkangani, Kalihari, Mahul, Gunmar, Nirgurhkand, Kevakand, Gulbakavali, Manjistha, Dahiman, Sonapatha, Lodhra and Guggal

Sheesham, Beeja, Padar (Ardhakpari), Kullu and Kaitha are vulnerable species.

Salai, Pickle (Chironji), Dhankat (Dhamin), Anjan, Tinsa, Haldi and Kusum are near endangered species.