Madhya Pradesh: Foreign and country-made liquor worth Rs 8.83 lakh seized, 2 held

Dhamnod (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown, police seized Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and country-made liquor worth Rs 8.83 lakh from a pick-up truck on intervening night of Saturday – Sunday.

Dhamnod sub-divisional officer (police) Rahul Khare informed that police received a tip-off about a white pick-up heading from Khalghat to Dhamnod loaded with an IMFL. Based on that, Dhamnod police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav and his team put pickets near the toll booth on Agar – Bombay National Highway.

Around 1.30 am, the cops intercepted a white pick-up. During checking, police recovered liquor boxes of IMFL and country liquor worth Rs 8.83 lakh. Police detained van driver Ishwar Singh Singhar, 32, and Amrut, 23; the duo failed to produce the valid documents of consignment. Police have registered a case against the duo under relevant sections of the excise act and the search for the source of liquor is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:35 AM IST