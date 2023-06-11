 Madhya Pradesh: Football Selection Camp Begins In Dhar
Sharad Nigam attended as the chief guest during the inaugural session.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 09:23 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day long DFA (Dhar Football Association) selection camp for u-15, u-17 teams for Madhya Pradesh Youth League Inter-District Football Tournament, kicked-off here at Kila Maidan (fort ground) on Sunday.

Sharad Nigam attended as the chief guest during the inaugural session. The event was also graced by district panchayat member Akshay Sharma and Swapnil Deshmukh. The camp would aim atáselectingáunder-15 and under-17 DFA teams for Madhya Pradesh Youth League Football Championship which is going to be held in Khandwa on June 22. Selection committees would leave no stone unturned to field the best players from DFA. Selection for 30-30 players from each team would be carried out purely on merit basis.

The event was presided by Bhupendra Rajawat. Addressing the event, Sharad Nigam advised players to impart the best training under the guidance of coaches and perform their best in the tournament. Bhupendra Rajawat shared the importance of hard work and dedication in sports.

Players from Badnawar, Sardarpur, Dharampuri, Dhamnod, Pithampur, Gandhwani, Kukshi, Manawar were invited for the selection camp. Municipal council, police department Dhar, district sports and youth welfare department Dhar helped provide all logistic support for the selection camp.

Among those present at the event were Shamsher Singh Yadav, Subhash David, Bhole Shankar Yadav and others. The event was conducted by veteran instructor Shamsher Singh Yadav while DAF secretary Subhash David proposed a vote of thanks.

article-image

