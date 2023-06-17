 Madhya Pradesh: Food Safety Officers Raid Mango Wholesale Traders’s Godowns In Mandsaur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 07:29 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Food Safety Department officials raided mango wholesale traders at Nehru Bus Stand and other places in Mandsaur District on Friday.

Food safety officer (Mandsaur) BS Jamod said that collector had instructed food safety department to take measures to prevent use of chemicals, harmful to humans, for ripening of fruits. Following the instructions, officers inspected various varieties of mangoes being ripened at seven fruit wholesale traders.

Rajkumar Jhatmal Wholesale Fruit Traders (Kailash Marg), Gayatri Fruits (Kailash Marg), Mehak Fruits Company, Jai Matadi Fruits, JT Fruits Company Shukla Chowk and Azhar Hussain Fruits near Nehru Bus Stand were raided.

The officials reportedly observed that some traders were using chemicals (ethylene wrapper pouch) to ripen the mangoes, violating the rules of Food Safety Standards Act 2006.

The officers, who observed the fruits ripening process, collected samples of mangoes. The samples would be sent to state food laboratory for examination, added Jamod. Further action would be taken as per report from laboratory.

