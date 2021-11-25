Madhya Pradesh: Food officials, crime branch seize substandard spices worth Rs 2.6L

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of Food and Drug Administration department and Crime Branch raided three spices manufacturing units and seized 14,000 kg substandard spices worth Rs 2.6 lakh.

An FIR has also been lodged against the owner of a unit in Juni Indore Police Station area.

Food safety officer DK Soni said, “We raided Anand Masala and collected 18 samples of different spices and food products. We have seized as many as 283 sacks of spices weighing around 14,000 kg and worth about Rs 2.66 lakh,” Soni said, adding, “An FIR has also been lodged against the accused under Section 272, 273 and 269 of IPC.”

The accused was selling adulterated grains and spices and packing the same in the name of other brands. Meanwhile, food safety officials have also collected samples of spices from PRK Commodities, Sonu Foods, and Shri Gurukripa Enterprises, all situated in Palda.

They also raided two units in Ramanand Nagar and Siyaganj from where 500 kg of substandard quality of dry-fruits worth around Rs 2.5 lakh were seized.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:21 AM IST