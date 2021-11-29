Madhya Pradesh: Following fresh directive from CM, government, private schools reopen with 50% capacity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On Monday, private and government schools opened their doors for students but only at 50 per cent capacity following the latest instructions issued by CM.

Regarding the new variant Omicron of corona, the Madhya Pradesh government had issued a guideline to continue with 50% capacity and online classes in the school. Earlier, i.e. 6 days ago, the government had decided to open schools with 100 per cent capacity. The parents are satisfied with this new decision, but the MP Board pev school Association does not agree with it.

The association believes that this is a hasty decision. Parents’ representatives said that the threat of corona is still not over.” Children's safety is more important because children's vaccine has not even arrived yet. Where children have studied online for so long, some more time is all right,” Sanjay Mishra, a parent representative, said.

Gopal Soni, state vice-president of MP Board Private School Association MP Indore, said, “There is an exemption in all events, but restrictions are being imposed only for the students coming to school.”

He added that in the last two years, 400 schools in Indore district have been closed and the condition of those which are running is also bad. “Many teachers have left the teaching profession and started doing other work,” Soni said. He added that the government has taken the decision very hastily.



Online classes resumed in CBSE schools

Former chairperson of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE Schools Reena Khurana said, “The decision to reopen schools with 100% and after that order to allow shutting off the online class option was too risky.” She added that online classes have been resumed from Monday. “Students are also being made to sit far away from each other, which is essential as a protocol,” Khurana said.

School had to call counselling

Government school principal Priya Chouhan said, “When the school were opened at full capacity, then we had to organise counselling sessions for students and parents of students to bring them back.” She added that now according to the new notification, classes from Class 1 to 12 are being conducted with 50% capacity.

Dr Sangeeta Vinayak, principal of Govt excellence school known as Bal Vinay Mandir School, said, “At present, the half-yearly examinations from 9th to 12th are going on in the Government Schools. This exam is also being held in two shifts from 9 am to 12 am and in the afternoon from 12.30 am to 3.30 pm. In both the shifts, 50- 50% of the children are called and conducting the exam. The exams will continue till December 9.”

