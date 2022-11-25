Madhya Pradesh: Focus on fuel for 'gadi' instead of Rahul's 'dadhi', says Kanhaiya

Representative Image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said on Friday that BJP leaders should think of how common people can afford fuel for their 'gadi' (vehicle) instead of commenting on Rahul Gandhi's 'dadhi' (beard). Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had a day earlier said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's bearded look reminded him of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. 'Set aside your worry over our leader's beard. Tell how a common man can afford a vehicle when the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100,' Kumar said at a press conference during Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which is passing through Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP is perturbed because of the success of Gandhi's cross-country foot march and targeting him with absurd statements, he said. Asked about Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son Rehan joining the Yatra with his mother in Madhya Pradesh, Kumar said, 'Besides politics, this Yatra is a social, economic, cultural and spiritual event. The march is not being carried out to build anybody's political career.' The former student leader also took potshots at MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's past statement that roads in his state were better than those in Washington DC. 'During the Yatra we saw that roads in MP are in very bad shape. You do not have to apply powder to the face. Dust from the road is enough for the make-up,' Kumar said.

