Madhya Pradesh: `FLN Fair Focuses On Holistic Development Of Students’

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) fair was organised to cultivate fundamental skills in reading, writing, and mathematics at the primary level. The fair was exclusively designed for students ranging classes I and II.

To assess the implementation and outcomes of NEP 2020 at ground-level, the government organised the FLN fair across all government-run schools. During this, students along with parents also attended the fair.

Students underwent tests for diverse skill sets that included reading comprehension, fluent communication, basic mathematical proficiency and physical development. In addition to these academic pursuits, the programme is structured to enhance students’ cognitive and social skills and align with NEP 2020 objectives. Students gave satisfactory answers on being asked about basic reading and writing skills, on which parents also expressed joy.

According to Government Integrated Secondary School, Bhopawar, principal Praveen Kumar Chauhan, NEP 2020 is a significant step towards transforming the education system. FLN is broadly conceptualised as a child's ability to read basic texts and solve basic maths problems.

School teachers including Mangilal Gamad, Lakshmi Kharadi, Anita Damor, Prem Singh Kharadi, Rajesh Panwar and Jyoti Parmar played a commendable role in the programme.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Eight Gamblers Arrested In Police Raid In Dhar

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)