Madhya Pradesh: Five more houses located near Bada Ganesh Mandir razed

JCB machine razes houses near Bada Ganesh Mandir, in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Five houses which were coming under the second phase of the Shri Mahakaleshwar temple expansion project near Bada Ganesh temple were demolished here on Wednesday. Nine houses comes under the ambit of four-lane construction, out of which the owners of eight had obtained a stay from the tehsil court.

After their stay was rejected, the administration began the action. SDM Kalyani Pandey along with the removal gang of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) reached out to demolish the construction. A total of nine houses are coming under the ambit of four-lane construction. They were issued notices by the administration and then eight obtained a stay. Then the administration demolished a house couple of days ago.

After the hearing in the tehsil court, the stay of the rest of the landlords was vacated and in such a situation action began once again on Wednesday. On the first day, five houses were demolished. The SDM said that five houses were demolished on the first day after the stay was dismissed from the tehsil court. However, once again the work of demolition has begun for the construction of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. It is expected that the other three houses will also be demolished on Thursday, thus paving the way for four-lane construction.