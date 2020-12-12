Madhya Pradesh: Five killed in a truck-force motor collision, more deaths reported

A speeding trailer hit a force motor near Chinkara Chouraha, Neemuch killing five people on the spot. As per the sources, 13 people were reported to be killed while three bodies are being evacuated.

Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava has confirmed the death of 5 people in the accident in Sadalkheda. He informed that 12 persons are injured who have been taken for treatment and District Collector Kishore Kumar and Additional District Superintendent of Police Sarita Singh have left for the spot.

A trailer coming from the Sanwaliya hit a force motor in Neemuch. As per sources, with the help of the police and local villagers, several injured were rescued while bodies of 13 were evacuated. The count of the deceased is still rising.