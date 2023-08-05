Madhya Pradesh: Five Held Stealing Scrap From DAP Plant In Meghnagar

FPJ

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Meghnagar police successfully foiled theft bid at Krishna Phoschem DAP Plant in Meghnagar Industrial Area on Thursday night. The police apprehended nabbed five people red-handed stealing metal scraps from the plant. The accused were identified as Diwan Bhuria, Dula Bhuria, Ajay Bhuria, Dilip Bhuria and Balla Bhuria.

According to police, routine night patrolling led to timely intervention. The patrolling team noticed a tempo parked at odd locations during the late hours. The police approached the area to investigate further and found that the accused were attempting to steal valuable metal scrap from the plant.

On being spotted by the authorities, the miscreants attempted to flee but were apprehended by the police. The stolen metal scrap, along with other valuables was recovered from the tempo. The vehicle was also seized. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC on the complaint of industry's security agency supervisor Naveen Mishra.

Recently, a similar theft had occurred at nearby closed Shreeji Bottling Factory nearby. However, the police were quick to respond and two individuals involved in that theft were apprehended with the cooperation of the industry's caretakers.

The authorities commended the security agency and the police team, ensuring prompt response to these theft attempts and the recovery of stolen property. The investigation was underway ongoing, and the police were determined to bring those responsible for these crimes to justice. SI Rajesh Gurjar and team played commendable role.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: MEMU Train Continues To Witness Crammed Coaches In Meghnagar

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)