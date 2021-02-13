Madhya Pradesh: Five get appointment letter, 412 selected at the job fair in Gandhwani

Gandhwani: A job fair was organised in Gandhwani on Friday in which out of 445 apsitants 412 were selected and 5 were given appointment letters on the spot.

Pratibha Syntex selected 180 candidates, Sadguru Cement 25, Ultratech Cement 64, Yashasvi Group 45, Navbharat Fertilizer 54, SIS 27 and LIC selected 17 candidates. The five girls who were given appointment letters were congratulated by the guests and the officials present.

Chief guest Gandhwani Janpad Panchayat president Kamla Dharve in her address said that the government is unable to give jobs in public sector to the educated unemployed but through job fairs they are getting opportunity to work in private sector. Youth should avail opportunities as there is too much unemployment and jobs are less. She congratulated the five candidates who got appointment letters.

Manavar sub-divisional officer Divya Patel apprised about the job fair in detail. Janpad panchayat Gandhwani CEO Sachi Jain said that such a big job fair has been organised for the first time in Gandhwani.

Govind Singh Ningwal conducted the program and NRLMís district officer Aparna Pandey proposed the vote of thanks.