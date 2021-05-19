Madhya Pradesh: Five arrested as Remdesivir black market racket busted by Khargone police

KHARGONE (MADHYA PRADESH): Five accused involved in the black marketing of Remdesivir injections and recovered 12 injections from their possession. Khargone police informed that the accused used to sell each vial for Rs 30,000.
Acting on a tip-off Balakwada police station in-charge Varun Tiwari, Mandleshwar SDOP Dhruvraj Singh Chouhan and their team rushed to the Kasrawad Fanta and arrested three accused, Khargone SP Shailendra Singh Chouhan told media persons.
Trio were identified as Sachin Sitole, 24, a resident of Thikri village, Abhishek Kanase, 20, a resident of Julvaniya village and Harsh Mahajan, 21, a resident of Thikri village. Three Remdisivir injections from Sachin, two from Abhishek and two from Harsh were recovered.
During interrogation, they told police that they used to purchase the vials from Dilip Patidar and Rohit Patidar for Rs 25,000 and use to sell it to the needy at Rs 30,000.
Dilip and Rohit are operation theatre technician at a hospital in Indore.
Khargone police shared information about Dilip and Rohit with the Indore police and the latter nabbed them and recovered 5 more Remdesivir injections respectively from their possession.
Rohit and Dilip told cops that they are OT Technician and provide Remdesivir injection when needed.
All five accused are booked under sections 420, 188, 269 and 34 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 / 7 of Essential Commodities Act (ECA) 2020, 51 (b) Disaster Management Act 2005 and 3 Pandemic Act.