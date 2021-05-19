Madhya Pradesh: Five arrested as Remdesivir black market racket busted by Khargone police

KHARGONE (MADHYA PRADESH): Five accused involved in the black marketing of Remdesivir injections and recovered 12 injections from their possession. Khargone police informed that the accused used to sell each vial for Rs 30,000.

Acting on a tip-off Balakwada police station in-charge Varun Tiwari, Mandleshwar SDOP Dhruvraj Singh Chouhan and their team rushed to the Kasrawad Fanta and arrested three accused, Khargone SP Shailendra Singh Chouhan told media persons.

Trio were identified as Sachin Sitole, 24, a resident of Thikri village, Abhishek Kanase, 20, a resident of Julvaniya village and Harsh Mahajan, 21, a resident of Thikri village. Three Remdisivir injections from Sachin, two from Abhishek and two from Harsh were recovered.