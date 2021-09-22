Madhya Pradesh: Fishermen rescue vaccination team

Dahi/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Fishermen from Kashta, a remote village situated on the bank of Narmada River of Dahi tehsil in Dhar district rescued 4-member vaccination team whose motorboat got trapped in the fishing net in the Narmada.

The incident was reported late on Monday when the vaccination team were crossing Narmada River by a motorboat. The team was heading to Pujaraphalia and Nadipura hamlet.

After covering about a kilometre in the river, their motorboat got stuck in the middle of the Narmada River due to the fishing nets spread in the river.

Kukshi SDM Navjeevan Vijay Pawar said that even after trying for about 2 hours, the motorboat could not be freed from the net. To add to their woes mobile network was not available for assistance at the above place.

Witnessing the plight of the team, four fishermen from Borkhedi in Barwani district across Narmada came to the rescue on two small boats. They removed the fishnet and pulled the motorboat with a rope and brought all the team members on the bank safely. The entire team was sent safely to the return headquarters, Dahi. He said that the administration is committed to the safety of all government employees.

