Madhya Pradesh: First in state, 2 women self-help groups procure wheat in Mahidpur village in Ujjain district

MAHIDPUR (UJJAIN): In a first, 2 women self-help groups are procuring wheat at centres in Kheda Khajuriya and Kalla Pipalya.

Wheat procurement is underway at 23 wheat centres in the area. Junior supply officer Nilesh Jadhav informed that more than 3.8 lakh quintals of wheat has been bought till Wednesday and 78 per cent wheat has been transported so far.

He said that number of centres have been increased and proper arrangements have been made for the farmers at all the centres and the process of wheat purchasing is going on in full swing.