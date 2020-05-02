Madhya Pradesh: First Coronavirus case confirmed in Burhanpur

The administration has pulled up its socks after one positive case of coronavirus was found in Burhanpur. Out of the total 171 samples sent for testing, 115 has tested negative and only one tested positive. The reports of the rest are yet to arrive.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Vikram Singh Verma said that coronavirus has recently entered the district and only one person is diagnosed with it. Collector Rajesh Kumar Kaul has declared the Daudpura area as containment area, as the patients resides in the said area. A team has been constituted to screen the residents of this area.

The team includes teachers, ANMs among others. Collector Kaul has appealed to all the team members to work with coordination. He has also declared 11 new quarantine centres in in district, including marriage halls, colleges, schools and a few mosques. He has appealed to the organisation managers to make sure that beds and other facilities are readily available in their premises.

Additional collector Romanus Toppo has instructed the municipal corporation to sanitise all quarantine centres and clean up the centres.