Madhya Pradesh: Firm Disappears With Rs 8L Of Depositors

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Safe Money India firm has vanished with lakhs of rupees of more than 150 people. The Mhow police have received 35 complaints in this regard so far.

The complainants claimed that they had deposited around Rs 8 lakh in the firm. As per reports, the firm used to encourage people to deposit Rs 100 per day promising exorbitant returns. As complaints are pouring in, the Mhow police have decided to wait for one more day before filing collective FIR According to reports, Safe Money India offices in Luniapura have remained closed for the last 10 days. The firm had branches in Mandleshwar and Kasrawad too.

Meanwhile, Mandleshwar police arrested a few people associated with the firm two days back. Mhow police station incharge M S Bhadariya said, “We will file a collective FIR.

The company defrauded people of around Rs 8 lakh.”

