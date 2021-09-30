Madhya Pradesh: Firing near Lasudia police station in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two unknown assailants fired on a tyre businessman near Lasudia police station in Indore district on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just 100 meters away from the Lasudia police station. The injured businessman has been admitted to a nearby private hospital though his condition was critical.

After the incident the police rushed to the spot and started investigating the matter. The video of investigating the spot went viral on social media.

According to preliminary information, the injured person has been identified as Narendra, originally a resident of Ujjain. He owns an agency of MRF tyres in Indore.

During the time of the incident, he was going to close his shop and meanwhile two unknown people on a bike appeared and opened fire on him. The incident created a stir in the area and the miscreants fled from the spot. According to sources, the matter could also be of an old enmity.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 12:47 AM IST