Madhya Pradesh: Firecracker Spark Causes Blaze In Cotton Shop; Goods Worth ₹3 Lakhs Gutted

FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in the cotton shop of trader Vipad Solanki on Mandi Road in Bhikangaon on Sunday evening, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 3 lakh. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm when a spark from firecrackers ignited the cotton stored in the shop.

Resident Zakir Shah noticed smoke billowing from the shop and quickly assessed the situation. Without hesitation, he broke the lock of the shop to salvage as much merchandise as possible.

Meanwhile, nearby residents alerted the fire brigade, which arrived promptly to combat the flames. The scene was chaotic, with flames and smoke creating panic among onlookers. Thanks to the swift actions of residents and the fire brigade, the fire was contained before it could spread to adjacent properties, preventing a potentially larger disaster.

Vipad Solanki reported that there was no electricity in his shop at the time, indicating that the fire was indeed caused by the firecrackers. He expressed his distress over the significant financial loss incurred due to the incident.

The community's quick response highlights the importance of vigilance and cooperation in emergencies. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire to ensure such incidents are minimised in the future.