 Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At 2 Places In Badnawar, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At 2 Places In Badnawar, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in fire at two different locations in the town. No casualties reported. A fire broke out in Kod village on Friday night, destroying irrigation pipes worth Rs 5 lakh. The incident occurred at the shop owned by Rameshchandra Agnihotri, where the pipes were stored for sale.

Villagers noticed smoke emanating from the shop and alerted the owner, but the flames spread rapidly, engulfing the entire pile of pipes. The municipal council's fire brigade was summoned, while residents attempted to control the blaze themselves.

After an intense struggle lasting approximately one and a half hours, the fire was finally brought under control. Fortunately, the concrete roof of the shop prevented damage to nearby houses. Tehsildar Suresh Nagar and local police officials arrived at the scene to assess the situation, while the Patwari conducted an inspection and documented the damage.

In another incident, an online service centre owned by Vaibhav Rathore near Shri Baijnath Mahadev temple also caught fire Friday late evening. The blaze destroyed computers, furniture and other goods housed within the shop. After lighting an earthen lamp in the evening, Rathore left for his residence in Mathur Colony.

When smoke filled the air, the landlord was informed, but by then, the fire had already spread significantly. The shutter of the shop was secured with nut bolts, delaying access and allowing the fire to intensify. Firefighters faced challenges due to the narrow access road but eventually managed to extinguish the flames.

Fortunately, the adjacent ICICI bank was spared from damage. Authorities, including SDOP Arvind Singh Tomar and municipal council representatives, rushed to the scene as crowds gathered to witness the destruction. The causes of both fires remain under investigation, with a short circuit being a possible factor. No casualties were reported in the incidents.

