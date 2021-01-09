Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against two persons for encroaching upon government land in Guna district

Guna: The police on Friday registered FIR against two persons for occupying government land following a complaint lodged by chief municipality officer Tej Singh Yadav.

Yadav on Friday had filed a complaint against Ajab Singh, son of Jai Singh Yadav, and Vijendra Singh Yadav, son of Maniram Yadav of Singwasa, who occupied 9.499 hectares of government land that was allotted by district administration to Guna municipality for development works in Singwasa. The two had occupied it illegally since 2006. The land was allocated to construct bus stand, bus depot building.

Meanwhile, district collector Kumar Purushottam has warned people to remove encroachments from government land on their own failing which strict action will be taken against them.