Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against eight colonisers in Khachrod for laying residential colony on agricultural land, cheating villagers

Khachrod (Ujjain district): Khachrod police on Monday registered an FIR against eight colonisers for laying residential colony on agricultural land and cheating villagers.

An FIR has been registered after chief municipal officer Sanjay Shrivastava lodged a police complaint against eight colonisers - Bharat Dhakkad, Dinesh Prajapat, Ucchablal Mahajan, Mohan Dhakkad, Rupesh Omprakash, Bhagchand Omprakash, Yeshwant Omprakash, and Bherulal Gowardhanlal.

Municipal council in Khachrod village initiated action against those who were involved in the land grabbing and cheating people after getting directives from Ujjain district collector Asheesh Singh. CMO Shrivastava said the council will also take action against those who grabbed green belt land or constructed shops and residential houses on the land.

So far, no one has been arrested. Tehsildar Madhu Naik said a case has been registered against eight colonisers for laying colonies on agricultural land and cheating people. Five cases have been pending in the council while a report on six cases is ready. “As soon as SDM Purushottam Kumar will be back to work, action will be initiated against them as well,” Naik said.