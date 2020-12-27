Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against coloniser after seven years in Barwani, had developed illegal colony

Barwani: The police here registered an FIR against a coloniser after seven years of receiving a complaint against him. An FIR was registered on Saturday against coloniser Tassavur Mirza on the directives of Barwani SDM by chief municipal officer for selling plots on the land near Dussehra Maidan and developing an illegal colony called Pooja Estate-B.

Sub divisional magistrate Ghanshyam Dhangar said residents of Pooja Estate-B colony had lodged complaint in 2013 against the coloniser at a public hearing in which it was alleged that he had sold plots fraudulently without land diversion and had not provided basic facilities.

The then collector ordered SDM to investigate the matter. In defence, coloniser told administration that no such colony has been developed and no plots were sold for residential purposes.