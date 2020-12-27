Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against coloniser after seven years in Barwani, had developed illegal colony

Barwani: The police here registered an FIR against a coloniser after seven years of receiving a complaint against him. An FIR was registered on Saturday against coloniser Tassavur Mirza on the directives of Barwani SDM by chief municipal officer for selling plots on the land near Dussehra Maidan and developing an illegal colony called Pooja Estate-B.
Sub divisional magistrate Ghanshyam Dhangar said residents of Pooja Estate-B colony had lodged complaint in 2013 against the coloniser at a public hearing in which it was alleged that he had sold plots fraudulently without land diversion and had not provided basic facilities.
The then collector ordered SDM to investigate the matter. In defence, coloniser told administration that no such colony has been developed and no plots were sold for residential purposes.
During investigation, it was found that the agricultural land was sold through a registered sale deed. When the revenue department further investigated, it was found that the land was registered in name of Tassavur Mirza. Twenty houses were found on land along with RCC road, electricity poles and drainage lines. People were residing in houses. A panchnama was prepared and the case was presented before district collector.
In 2014, the accused remained absent throughout the investigation and was present only after the news was published in a newspaper but still he didn’t give a proper reply. On getting the case further investigated by the Nayab Tehsildar, it was found that Mirza has developed the colony without diversion and has sold the plots to the people illegally.
An order was issued on January 30, 2018, to register an FIR against him under Madhya Pradesh Municipalities Act, 1961. Due to unavailability of documents of the said land, photo copies of sale deeds were called from deputy registrar (department of stamps and registration) of Barwani and statements of colony residents were recorded.
The SDM court released a notice on October 29, 2020, and asked for an explanation from Mirza. But he remained absent throughout the proceedings. Finally, an FIR was lodged against Tassavur Mirza in Barwani police station for violating Madhya Pradesh Municipalities Act, 1961.
