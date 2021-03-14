Madhya Pradesh: FIR against four sarpanch and five employment assistants in connection with MGNREGA scam

Sardarpur: After waiting for almost three months, FIR has been registered against four sarpanch, five employment assistants and five suspended gram panchayat secretaries in connection with the irregularities in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) 2005 in which people benefited unlawfully. FIR has been lodged at Sardarpur and Amjhera police station in Dhar district.

Amjhera police station in-charge Ratanlal Meena confirmed that one FIR has been registered under Section 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), Section 13 (1) (D) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1918 against the gram panchayat secretary, employment assistant of Khakedi village. On the otherhand when contacted Sardarpur police station in-charge Abhinav Shukla said that currently, he is busy in one murder case investigation. Shukla confirmed one FIR registered at his police station and added that it is a 14-page FIR and will able to brief only after reaching the police station.

Before this, in the month of December 2020 jandpad chief executive officer (CEO) Shailendra Sharma while terminating the services of five employment assistants and suspension of five gram panchayat secretaries, forwarded a proposal to suspend four sarpanches under Section 92 then district panchayat secretary Santosh Verma.