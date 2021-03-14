Madhya Pradesh: FIR against four sarpanch and five employment assistants in connection with MGNREGA scam

Sardarpur: After waiting for almost three months, FIR has been registered against four sarpanch, five employment assistants and five suspended gram panchayat secretaries in connection with the irregularities in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) 2005 in which people benefited unlawfully. FIR has been lodged at Sardarpur and Amjhera police station in Dhar district.
Amjhera police station in-charge Ratanlal Meena confirmed that one FIR has been registered under Section 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), Section 13 (1) (D) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1918 against the gram panchayat secretary, employment assistant of Khakedi village. On the otherhand when contacted Sardarpur police station in-charge Abhinav Shukla said that currently, he is busy in one murder case investigation. Shukla confirmed one FIR registered at his police station and added that it is a 14-page FIR and will able to brief only after reaching the police station.
Before this, in the month of December 2020 jandpad chief executive officer (CEO) Shailendra Sharma while terminating the services of five employment assistants and suspension of five gram panchayat secretaries, forwarded a proposal to suspend four sarpanches under Section 92 then district panchayat secretary Santosh Verma.
On Saturday, district panchayat CEO Ashish Vashisht instructed jandpad CEO Sharma to lodge an FIR against all 14 involved in the scam at their respective area police stations.
According to the information, 14-page FIR has been registered against Bichhiya gram panchayat employment assistant Khemraj Bamnia, secretary Charan Singh Vasuniya and sarpanch Kailash Bhuria, Bimrod gram panchayat employment assistant Harisingh, secretary Rupsingh Bhabar and sarpanch Santubai, Bhangarh gram panchayat secretary and employment assistant Rakesh Solanki and sarpanch Vishnubai Meda, Shyampura Thakur gram panchayat employment assistant and secretary Magan Singh, sarpanch Krushna Bherulal at Sardarpur police station.
Similarly, FIR has been lodged against Khakedi gram panchayat employment assistant Mukesh Bhabar, secretary Sunil Garuda in Amjhera police station. The post of sarpanch in Khakedi gram panchayat is vacant due to the death of the sarpanch.
According to some sources, no FIR has been registered against Gourav Kumawat and his wife Tika Kumawat in Bhangarh even after a couple allegedly withdraw huge sums of money from MNREGA bank accounts based on fake muster. Earlier, Janpad panchayat CEO has also sent a proposal against them to the district panchayat CEO for recovery under Section 92 (act is done in good faith to benefit a person without consent) of Indian Penal Code.
