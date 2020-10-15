Madhya Pradesh: FIR against Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar for calling Shivraj Singh Chouhan 'bhukhe-nange'

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar for allegedly calling Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan 'bhukhe-nange' (poverty-stricken).

The FIR has been lodged at Rajpur police station of Ashok Nagar district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Based on a report of the flying squads team (FST) of Election Commission, an FIR has been registered under sections 171-G, 505 (2) and 188 of the IPC, police said.

On October 11, while addressing a by-election rally in Rajpur in Ashoknagar district, in presence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Gurjar had called Chouhan a 'bhukhe-nange'.

"Kamal Nath is another big industrialist, he is not as 'bhukhe-nange' as Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chouhan used to have five acres of land earlier but now he has thousands of acres of land, as he has been drinking farmers' blood," Gurjar said.