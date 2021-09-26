Madhya Pradesh: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Indore on October 3

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will arrive in the city on October 3. According to the schedule, she will be coming here to participate in a BJP function. Rajesh Agrawal, representative of the former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, said that she would participate in a function organised at Labh Mandapam to mark the 20 years in power of PM Narendra Modi, including as a chief minister of Gujarat and a prime minister.

Agrawal said, “We’re trying to fit in some more programmes to her visit, including inauguration of the MP Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which is located in Anandvan building of the IDA and is ready to lunch.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:41 PM IST