Madhya Pradesh: Fighting for protection of men against false allegations; Kantu to head participate in yatra for fellow men victims

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Making headlines after being acquitted of gang rape charges and seeking compensation of more than Rs 10,000 crore from the state government for the ordeal he faced, a tribal is all set to leave for Delhi to participate in an anti-male-harassment yatra beginning from January 28.

Kantu, alias Kantilal Bheel (35), who was in jail for almost two years on false charges of gang rape, is also going to participate in the yatra being taken out by Jai Kuldevi Foundation from January 28.

Kantu, has sought compensation from the government citing ‘suffering and mental agony’ caused to him as his incarceration sent his family to the brink of starvation. He also sought Rs 2 lakh towards the ‘loss of God's gift to human’s e.g. sexual pleasure’, as per his petition.

Fighting for protection of men against false allegations, Kantu said that he wants to meet the President and the Prime Minister and hand them memorandum regarding the false cases being registered against the men across the country.

It may be noted that a compensation claim of Rs 1006 crore was filed by Kantu's advocate Vijay Singh Yadav in the district court. Which has been admitted and the next hearing has been fixed for January 15.

Asked about the whopping recompense, Yadav said Rs 10,000 crore has been sought because ‘human life is precious’, while the remaining Rs 6.02 crore is for various reasons, including legal expenses of Rs 2 lakh, mental agony and suffering by his family.

In his petition, Kantu said he was the sole breadwinner for his family when the police arrested him in the gang rape case on December 23, 2020. Yadav said Bheel supported his ageing mother, wife and their three children. In his absence, Kantu’s family was on the verge of starvation, he said.