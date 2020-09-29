Madhya Pradesh: Fewer NET qualified teachers in private colleges, says Department of Higher Education

Indore: Department of Higher Education (DHE) has observed that the number of National Eligibility Test (NET) qualified teachers is very less in private colleges. The main reason is the poor salary being offered to them, which is also resulting in many teachers changing colleges frequently.

This issue will come into discussion in the meeting of the coordination committee, the apex body of higher education in the state, on Wednesday.

According to DHE, a report on the status of teachers in private colleges would be kept before coordination committee.

As per sources, the report revealed that 90 per cent of private colleges do not give the pay scale prescribed by University Grants Commission. The report also revealed that teachers with PG and MPhil degrees are the ones doing all the teaching in private colleges. The committee can make a guideline for teachers' appointments in private colleges.