Madhya Pradesh: Fewer NET qualified teachers in private colleges, says Department of Higher Education

Indore: Department of Higher Education (DHE) has observed that the number of National Eligibility Test (NET) qualified teachers is very less in private colleges. The main reason is the poor salary being offered to them, which is also resulting in many teachers changing colleges frequently.
This issue will come into discussion in the meeting of the coordination committee, the apex body of higher education in the state, on Wednesday.
According to DHE, a report on the status of teachers in private colleges would be kept before coordination committee.
As per sources, the report revealed that 90 per cent of private colleges do not give the pay scale prescribed by University Grants Commission. The report also revealed that teachers with PG and MPhil degrees are the ones doing all the teaching in private colleges. The committee can make a guideline for teachers' appointments in private colleges.
NIRF may be made mandatory
There will also be an issue of improving the quality of higher education in the meeting. While it is mandatory for every university-college to have a NAC accreditation, the committee may make National Institute Ranking Framework also compulsory for colleges.
Rs 5 lakhs health insurance of employees
In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the medical allowance of university employees may be increased. A proposal to increase allowance of employees from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 will also be placed before the committee. There is also a proposal for getting Rs 5 lakh health insurance cover to employees having at least four members. The proposal is that the employees be asked to pay only 25 per cent of the premium and rest be borne by their respective universities.
