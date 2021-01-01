Madhya Pradesh: Few students attend colleges on first day of reopening in Indore

Indore: Only a small percentage of students turned up on the first day of reopening of colleges on Friday. Private colleges appeared deserted, as students feared their safety against corona pandemic. Practical classes were conducted for UG-PG final year students though.

Classes for BCom, BA and BSc final year, MCom, MA and MSc semester will begin from January 10. Classes for UG first and second year and PG first semester will start from January 20. Due to coronavirus outbreak, classes are being conducted with only 50 per cent attendance.

As part of the reopening process, Additional Director of Higher Education Dr Suresh Silavat asked colleges to follow Covid guidelines to ensure health, safety and well-being of students and staff members. In order to follow rules in colleges, a monitoring committee will be formed, which will regularly visit government and private colleges.

Silavat said equipment in science labs, computer centres and training centres were cleaned between classes, as one object comes in contact with many students. “Biometric machines were not used but roll calls were made to register attendance,” Silavat said. Cultural, sports and other activities were not held. Students were advised to maintain social distance.