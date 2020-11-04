Madhya Pradesh: Festive season raises fear of Corona rise once again

Ratlam: One death and 35 new Covid-19 cases in first three days of November should be a cause of worry for district administration, medical services and residents people of the district, warned experts.

November saw reversal of the trend of reducing numbers of Covid cases reported in October. Crowds in market for festival purchasing have alarmed administration. People have shunned precautions and this has led to spurt in cases.

According to Government Medical College (GMC) Covid-19 laboratory, six cases were detected on November 1, 12 cases on November 2 and 17 cases on November3.

A 52-year-old Covid-19 positive woman patient of Bapunagar, Jaora Road died on November 3. She was admitted to GMC Covid-19 hospital on November2. On November 3, 17 new cases, including an 83-year-old man from Lakkadpitha area and 4-year-old girl of Devisingh colony, were found.

Experts said that festival season was a cause of concern. People are thronging markets to make purchases both in rural and urban areas shunning corona protocol.

Cases of fever, cough and cold have been on the rise owing to change in season. As per Health bulletin of November 3, sample reports of 366 suspected patients were pending with the GMC covid-19 laboratory which indicated that number of suspected cases has gone up in recent days in comparison to October month when pendency at GMC Covid-19 laboratory too had gone down.