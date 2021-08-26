Madhya Pradesh: Female thieves steal jewellery from woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who came to Sarafa market to get her jewellery fixed was robbed by two female thieves on Thursday. The accused stole jewellery worth more than one and a half lakh rupees from the victim’s purse consisting of a gold necklace, mangalsutra and 'bajuband'. The incident has been captured in the CCTV footage.

Police said that a case of theft has been registered against unidentified women on the complaint of complainant Gangabai Chauhan resident of Gopur Colony.

Gangabai told the police that she had come to the market to get her old jewellery fixed. She was sitting at the goldsmith's shop, but when she put her hand inside her purse to take out the jewellery, the jewellery was found missing.

When the police went to that shop and saw the CCTV footage, they saw two women near Gangabai. The same women were following her in the market. The police suspect that the two women were behind the theft.

The victim’s husband said that he had gone to get anklets for his wife. They also had old ornaments which they had taken to be repaired.

