Madhya Pradesh: Felicitation programme for senior hockey players

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A felicitation programme was organised by Shri Govind Foundation for senior hockey players in the presence of MP Sudhir Gupta at Sanjay Stadium on Monday.

Senior players Ramu Sharma, BJP district general secretary Ganpat Anjana and others attended the programme. About 70 players, including junior and senior ones, currently playing hockey were also present at the programme. MP Sudhir Gupta interacted with all of them.

Many questions were also asked to the children regarding sports and the Tokyo Olympics. Senior hockey player of the city, 80-year-old Girijashankar Runwal, too, shared his experiences at the programme. He also narrated some memories related to hockey.

Senior hockey players Girjashankar Runwal, Ramuji Sharma and others were felicitated on the occasion. The programme was conducted by Himash Yujwardi and Sudip Das proposed the vote of thanks.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 11:34 PM IST