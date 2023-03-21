 Madhya Pradesh: Feels good to hear that Kanjar incidents are not as it was in the past, says ADGP Kapoor
Addressing the gathering, he said that his efforts in 2003 to cut down thefts by Kanjar community had been successful.

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Varun Kapoor said that it felt good to hear that incidence involving Kanjars had come down drastically. He was in Jaora to receive an award at Sthanak Bhawan.

In the past Kapoor had been posted as Ratlam SP and DIG. Addressing the gathering, he said that his efforts in 2003 to cut down thefts by Kanjar community had been successful.

Recalling his stint as SP, he said that police had formed a Kanjar Sudhar Samiti to understand the community. The samiti encouraged Kanjars to give up crime. They were made to fill bonds pledging against crime. The police also seized their weapons, he said.

Programme organizer and social worker Sheetal Shrimal, Abhay Shrimal, Thakur Basant Singh Shrimal, Ravindra Singh Shrimal, Aakash Chopra, Jagpal Singh Dodiya and Kamlesh Jaiswal honoured ADGP Varun Kapoor with a congratulatory letter. The event was conducted by Sheetal Shrimal and vote of thanks was proposed by Rashtriya Patrakar Mahasabha state president Kamlesh Jaiswal.

