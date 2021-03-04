Madhya Pradesh: Father-son duo of Indore booked by Sonkatch police for cheating 26 farmers from Savransi village

Sonkatch: Sonkatch police acting on the complaint filed by one farmer from Savransi village booked three persons including a father-son duo from Indore district for cheating 26 farmers from the village.

Bhoransa police station in-charge Neeta Dharwal informed that farmer Shyamlal from Savransi village lodged a complaint with the police recently. In his complaint, he accused Abhishek of Simrol, Indore district, his father Lekhram and one Rajesh from Datoda village in Indore district duped him along with 25 other farmers from the village.

Shyamlal claimed that the trio purchased garlic, onion and wheat from them at Rs 51.45 lakh, but only paid Rs 7.5 lakh. The complainant added that whenever they asked the trio to pay the remaining amount, they used to make excuses. Failing to get their money, Shyamlal lodged a police complaint against the trio.

So far police arrested Abhishek and his father Lekhraj, while Rajesh still out of police reach. Police produced father-son duo before the local court and got five-day police remand.