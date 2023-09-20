 Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Stage Protest On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Demanding Alternate Route To Their Fields
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Farmers Stage Protest On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Demanding Alternate Route To Their Fields

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Stage Protest On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Demanding Alternate Route To Their Fields

Farmers claimed that hundreds of farmers have been denied direct access to their fields due to the construction of the expressway.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The 244-kilometre stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Madhya Pradesh, which is now complete, is operational, will open up a new era of connectivity in the region.

However, scores of farmers from Dhamnod village staged a protest on the Expressway demanding road connectivity to their fields.

Farmers claimed that hundreds of farmers have been denied direct access to their fields due to the construction of the expressway. They also claimed that the absence of an alternate route is forcing them to walk several km to their fields. Farmers handed over a memorandum to the administration and National Highway Authority demanding an alternate route to their fields. On being informed, the tehsildar and SDOP also reached the spot and discussed the issue with the farmers.

Farmers demanded that the administration redress their grievances within two days and also threatened to block the expressway if their demands weren’t met within two days. Notably, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, proposed to be India’s longest expressway, on completion will span 1,386 km. The road corridor passes through three districts of the state including Jhabua, Ratlam, and Mandsaur.

While this impressive project of road infrastructure intends to usher in expanded connectivity, industrial progress, and economic opportunities, the network also causes great inconvenience to farmers reaching their fields.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Halt In Downpour Shoots Up Temperature In Bhopal, Indore; Heavy Rain To Return...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Sardarpur Battling Dry Taps For 7 Days, Residents Call For Water Tankers

MP: Sardarpur Battling Dry Taps For 7 Days, Residents Call For Water Tankers

Inter-State Arms Smuggling: 4 Held With Firearms Worth 3.9L

Inter-State Arms Smuggling: 4 Held With Firearms Worth 3.9L

MP: Murder Of Youth In Panched: 3, Including Minor, Arrested

MP: Murder Of Youth In Panched: 3, Including Minor, Arrested

MP: MLA Birla Continues Relief Efforts In Flood-Affected Areas

MP: MLA Birla Continues Relief Efforts In Flood-Affected Areas

MP: Anomalies Galore In Ongoing Sewerage Project Worth Crores

MP: Anomalies Galore In Ongoing Sewerage Project Worth Crores