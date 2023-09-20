Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Stage Protest On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Demanding Alternate Route To Their Fields

Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The 244-kilometre stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Madhya Pradesh, which is now complete, is operational, will open up a new era of connectivity in the region.

However, scores of farmers from Dhamnod village staged a protest on the Expressway demanding road connectivity to their fields.

Farmers claimed that hundreds of farmers have been denied direct access to their fields due to the construction of the expressway. They also claimed that the absence of an alternate route is forcing them to walk several km to their fields. Farmers handed over a memorandum to the administration and National Highway Authority demanding an alternate route to their fields. On being informed, the tehsildar and SDOP also reached the spot and discussed the issue with the farmers.

Farmers demanded that the administration redress their grievances within two days and also threatened to block the expressway if their demands weren’t met within two days. Notably, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, proposed to be India’s longest expressway, on completion will span 1,386 km. The road corridor passes through three districts of the state including Jhabua, Ratlam, and Mandsaur.

While this impressive project of road infrastructure intends to usher in expanded connectivity, industrial progress, and economic opportunities, the network also causes great inconvenience to farmers reaching their fields.

