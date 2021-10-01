e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,105 new cases, 50 deaths, 3,164 recoveries
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:49 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers stage protest for their demand

The farmers staged a demonstration at the Mandi premises. Addressing the assembly, district president Lakhan Singh appealed to the farmers to unite and voice their demands on the issues.
FP News Service
farmer submitting memorandum |

farmer submitting memorandum |

Advertisement

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Wednesday staged a protest and submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar addressed to the Chief Minister- demanding compensation for the damage caused to the crop due to excessive rains in the state.

The farmers staged a demonstration at the Mandi premises. Addressing the assembly, district president Lakhan Singh appealed to the farmers to unite and voice their demands on the issues.

The farmers also demanded compensation for the loss due to the death of farmers and their cattle due to lightning.

State president Dharmendra Singh Ranawat, Ujjain district president Lakhan Singh, District spokesperson Nilesh Tiwari, Darbar Singh and many others were present.

Government should provide sugarcane setts to farmers

Ex-chairman of Mahidpur municipality and progressive farmer Kayum Nagori demanded that government should provide sugarcane setts for sowing to the farmers of Mahidpur and Jharda tehsils.

Nagori said that these tehsils have maximum irrigated area in the district and the conditions here is suitable for sugarcane crop. Sufficient water is available for irrigation in the stop demo dams in the area.

Sugarcane farmers will earn more than twice as compared to the farmers who cultivate wheat and soybean.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradeh: Corona infected prisoner flees Jhabua jail, guard suspended

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:49 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal