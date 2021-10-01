Madhya Pradesh: Farmers stage protest for their demand

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Wednesday staged a protest and submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar addressed to the Chief Minister- demanding compensation for the damage caused to the crop due to excessive rains in the state.

The farmers staged a demonstration at the Mandi premises. Addressing the assembly, district president Lakhan Singh appealed to the farmers to unite and voice their demands on the issues.

The farmers also demanded compensation for the loss due to the death of farmers and their cattle due to lightning.

State president Dharmendra Singh Ranawat, Ujjain district president Lakhan Singh, District spokesperson Nilesh Tiwari, Darbar Singh and many others were present.

Government should provide sugarcane setts to farmers

Ex-chairman of Mahidpur municipality and progressive farmer Kayum Nagori demanded that government should provide sugarcane setts for sowing to the farmers of Mahidpur and Jharda tehsils.

Nagori said that these tehsils have maximum irrigated area in the district and the conditions here is suitable for sugarcane crop. Sufficient water is available for irrigation in the stop demo dams in the area.

Sugarcane farmers will earn more than twice as compared to the farmers who cultivate wheat and soybean.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:49 AM IST