Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Sit In Flowing Kudel River For 12 Hours In Protest, Demand Road Construction In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a poignant display of protest, farmers from Hatnara village in Ratlam district have initiated a 'Jal Satyagraha' by sitting in the flowing waters of the Kudel river for 12 hours to demand the construction of a vital road and culvert to access their fields. The farmers contend that their crops are being jeopardized as they are unable to reach their farmlands due to severe infrastructural neglect.

For the past two years, despite resolutions passed in the gram panchayat to address the issue, no concrete action has been taken to construct the road. Villagers have expressed frustration, stating that the administration is now asking them to contribute financially under the MGNREGA provisions to facilitate the road’s construction. "Where will we get the money from?" questioned one farmer, emphasising the dire situation faced by the local agricultural community.

Impact of flooding on farming

The village lies 18 kilometres from Ratlam, intersected by the Kudel river, which has overflowed multiple times during the rainy season, rendering the existing paths unfit for travel. Presently, the soybeans are ripe for harvest, but about 200 farmers, who collectively farm 1,800 to 2,000 bighas of land, are unable to access their crops due to poor road conditions. They fear losing their harvest without timely transport, which has driven them to the waters in protest. Despite their prolonged sit-in, which began at 8 am and lasted until 8 pm, farmers resolved to continue their agitation until they receive assurances from the collector. Previous discussions with officials yielded little progress, prompting further frustration among the protesters.

Officials' intervention and response

Upon learning of the farmers' protest, local officials including district panchayat's additional CEO, Nirikshak Sharma, and Bangrod police arrived to engage with the farmers. The farmers reiterated their urgent need for the road, asserting that their essential harvesting activities were being impeded. Though officials reached out to the local MLA, Mathuralal Damar, their pleas went unanswered. "Every time we reach out for help, we are met with indifference," lamented farmer Kanhaiyalal Patidar, underscoring the sense of urgency in their demands. The collective sentiment is clear: The farmers will not relent until their needs are adequately addressed.

Structural challenges and community concerns

Hatnara, with a population of approximately 1,700, is home to about 200 farmers who find their lands isolated during the monsoon. Though previous proposals for the road had been passed in the gram panchayat, no actual construction has materialised, leading to allegations of bureaucratic inertia and unfulfilled promises. The proposed road also serves as a crucial link for two additional villages, facilitating direct access to Ratlam. Villagers argue that without the road, accessing the market becomes a daunting challenge, further exacerbated by their dependence on agriculture for daily sustenance.

Administrative provisions and farmer resistance

Under MGNREGA regulations, road construction initiatives typically require 60 per cent of the funding to be sourced from governmental departments, with 40% derived from public cooperation. However, local farmers are reluctant to contribute financially amid the pressing economic challenges they face. "After being asked to raise Rs 12 lakh for the road, many of us feel it's unfair," noted Sanjay Patidar. The distrust towards the government's commitment to resolving their plight remains palpable, as the farmers insist they will continue their protest until their demands are met with tangible action.