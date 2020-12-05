Madhya Pradesh: Farmers raise protest over cotton procurement in Khetia, still to get payment

Khetia: The farmers of Barwani district have raised protest over cotton procurement by Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) as their stock is being rejected continuously by CCI while many have not received payment after selling their produce.

The CCI, which is authorised for cotton procurement by Centre, is buying cotton in the district. In Khetia’s agricultural produce market, 400 vehicles arrive daily to sell cotton. The farmers from Shahada in Maharshtra’s Nandurbar district also come to sell their produce in Khetia though CCI is buying cotton in Shahada too.

The farmers have alleged that CCI’s constant rejection of their cotton is causing despair. In the process, crop has damaged and got infected with pests. This had added to their troubles.