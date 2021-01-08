Madhya Pradesh: Farmers protest against Kanjar menace

Ratlam additional SP Sunil Patidar rushed to Alot police station and had talk with the protesting farmers. ASP Patidar said that police used to conduct raid at the settlements from time-to-time, but few of their informers informed the Kanjars before police could reach their places.

Earlier, on Thursday Jhalawad ASP Rajesh Kumar Yadav visited Kalsia village and carried out a search operation in the village to ensure that all the Kanjars who were abducted on Wednesday night were released from the village.

After the search operation, ASP Yadav had a brief discussion with the villagers and media persons. The officer condemned Wednesday’s incident and said that villagers should not take law into their hands. If there is such an issue, they must contact local police or Rajasthan police.