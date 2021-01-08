Madhya Pradesh: Farmers protest against Kanjar menace

ALOT: Amid ongoing farmers protest against three farm law in northern India, thousands of farmers and villagers under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha staged protest in front of Alot police station in Ratlam district of Madhay Pradesh demanding stern action against Kanjars who are allegedly involved in many serious crimes in the area.
Led by local MLA Manoj Chawla, farmers demanded the release of all the six persons who were arrested on Wednesday after more than 100 villagers from Kalsia attacked two settlements of Kanjars situated close to Madhya Pradesh - Rajasthan border and kidnapped as many 38 minor children and women.
Former district panchayat vice-president Virendra Singh Solanki also addressed the gathering and extended his support to the farmers and the villagers.
Ratlam additional SP Sunil Patidar rushed to Alot police station and had talk with the protesting farmers. ASP Patidar said that police used to conduct raid at the settlements from time-to-time, but few of their informers informed the Kanjars before police could reach their places.
Earlier, on Thursday Jhalawad ASP Rajesh Kumar Yadav visited Kalsia village and carried out a search operation in the village to ensure that all the Kanjars who were abducted on Wednesday night were released from the village.
After the search operation, ASP Yadav had a brief discussion with the villagers and media persons. The officer condemned Wednesday’s incident and said that villagers should not take law into their hands. If there is such an issue, they must contact local police or Rajasthan police.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)