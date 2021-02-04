Madhya Pradesh: Farmers inconvenienced for registration for the sale of the gram, wheat on MSP

Nagda: MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar informed that farmers are running from pillar to post to get the registration done at the procurement centers for the sale of grams and wheat at Minimum Support Price.

The procurement centers have been instructed to get the registration done for the purchase of grams and wheat, but due to technical problems at maximum centers, registration couldn’t be done. This time around the administration has made it mandatory to link their survey number from the Halka patwari with aadhaar card. The farmer families where deaths have occurred have not been able to fulfil the mandatory requirements.

Consequently, in the absence of aadhaar linking the farmers are forced to run from pillar to post to get the registration done.

Gurjar has written to the Ujjain collector to apprise him made him of this grave problem of the farmers. He has requested the collector to resolve the issue.