Madhya Pradesh: Farmers in Nagda Tehsil deprived of Kisan Samman Nidhi benefits, accuse officials of double standards

Nagda: Over hundreds of farmers from Nagda tehsil of Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh are deprived of Prime Minister and Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi; courtesy 'taken for granted' attitude of revenue department and agriculture department officials.

Prime Minister Samman Nidhi is a scheme run by the Central Government in which farmers are given an annual honorarium of Rs 6000. Due to the lack of record up-gradation of hundreds of farmers here in Nagda tehsil, they failed to receive any benefit under the scheme.

Many of the villagers who are in dilemma over the criteria of the scheme claimed that at one place, every member of the family is receiving benefits of the scheme and on the other side, families are void of it. Villagers accused the administrations of double standards, saying, it is contrary to the rules of governance.

Raising hundreds of farmers' plight in the tehsil, former sarpanch Arjunsingh Panwar claimed that many farmers registered under Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana is not receiving financial help under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi while the government has given clear instructions that the eligible farmers of the scheme should be verified and the benefits of the scheme should be given.