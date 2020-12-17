Madhya Pradesh: Farmers in Nagda Tehsil deprived of Kisan Samman Nidhi benefits, accuse officials of double standards

Nagda: Over hundreds of farmers from Nagda tehsil of Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh are deprived of Prime Minister and Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi; courtesy 'taken for granted' attitude of revenue department and agriculture department officials.
Prime Minister Samman Nidhi is a scheme run by the Central Government in which farmers are given an annual honorarium of Rs 6000. Due to the lack of record up-gradation of hundreds of farmers here in Nagda tehsil, they failed to receive any benefit under the scheme.
Many of the villagers who are in dilemma over the criteria of the scheme claimed that at one place, every member of the family is receiving benefits of the scheme and on the other side, families are void of it. Villagers accused the administrations of double standards, saying, it is contrary to the rules of governance.
Raising hundreds of farmers' plight in the tehsil, former sarpanch Arjunsingh Panwar claimed that many farmers registered under Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana is not receiving financial help under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi while the government has given clear instructions that the eligible farmers of the scheme should be verified and the benefits of the scheme should be given.
One farmer Surendra Singh Dodia of Ratanyakhedi village, who is eligible to get financial help of Rs 6,000 under the scheme, is deprived of the benefit due to the lack of record up-gradation by the concerned officer.
Dodia informed the concerned area patwari through an application twice, but in a vain. Besides, the officials claimed that the CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana benefit will be provided to those farmers who are already receiving the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. In such a situation after 2018, the farmers who have been nominated are still not getting the benefit of this scheme.
It is said that Mukhya Mantri Samman Nidhi will be provided to those who are already getting the Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi. He said that double parameters are being followed in a single tehsil, which is against the rules of the government.
Panwar claimed that he has written a letter to the district collector and requested to organise a joint meeting of officials of the Revenue Department and Agriculture Department at the tehsil level so that verification of eligible farmers could be done. He also said that in this scheme, one member from each family will be given the benefit of the scheme, or all the members, if have different lands with respective name, will also get the benefit of this scheme.
Panwar said that there are many families in Nagda tehsil where more than one member is getting the Samman Nidhi while many families are not getting this fund. The administration must address this problem immediately.